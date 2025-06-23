Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
GHMC seals unauthorised restaurant in Jubilee Hills
Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) Town Planning wing officials have sealed the unauthorised Pavilion Restaurant in...
Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) Town Planning wing officials have sealed the unauthorised Pavilion Restaurant in Jubilee Hills. The restaurant was sealed with police assistance to prevent any untoward incidents, with the action taken on orders issued by the Telangana High Court.
According to officials, the unauthorised structure is located on Road No 51, Plot No 1014C, Jubilee Hills Cooperative Society, within Circle 18, Khairtabad Zone.
Officials stated that in 2019, the GHMC office issued notices after receiving several complaints about the alleged unauthorised construction. Subsequently, the Deputy Commissioner conducted a detailed enquiry between March 13 and April 16.
The GHMC confirmed in a statement that operating a restaurant without the requisite permissions and carrying out commercial activities in a residential zone is illegal. Accordingly, the property has been sealed, the Deputy Commissioner confirmed.