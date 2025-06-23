GHMC seals unauthorised restaurant in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) Town Planning wing officials have sealed the unauthorised Pavilion Restaurant in Jubilee Hills. The restaurant was sealed with police assistance to prevent any untoward incidents, with the action taken on orders issued by the Telangana High Court.

According to officials, the unauthorised structure is located on Road No 51, Plot No 1014C, Jubilee Hills Cooperative Society, within Circle 18, Khairtabad Zone.

Officials stated that in 2019, the GHMC office issued notices after receiving several complaints about the alleged unauthorised construction. Subsequently, the Deputy Commissioner conducted a detailed enquiry between March 13 and April 16.

The GHMC confirmed in a statement that operating a restaurant without the requisite permissions and carrying out commercial activities in a residential zone is illegal. Accordingly, the property has been sealed, the Deputy Commissioner confirmed.