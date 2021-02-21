GHMC serves red notices to property tax evaders

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) deputy commissioners of all zones have been issuing the red notices to people who had not paid the property taxes.

Till now, the revenue wing of GHMC issued more than 1 lakh red notices to people who did not pay the property tax, and there are another lakh people who were yet to be served notices.

An official of GHMC told The Hans India that after the lockdown, people started paying property tax from January and there was a rise in revenues.

With the revenues receiving being high from Serilingampally, Khairatabad and LB Nagar zones, the officials are aiming to collect Rs 300 crore by the end of March.

Meanwhile, the tax warrant would be issued to those who do not pay their property tax withing seven days after notices are served to them, the officials said.

The revenue department received Rs 95 crore as property tax from January 1 February 18 and there was a rise in payment of property tax from January.

From February 1 to February 18, an amount of Rs 44 crore was collected as property tax.

In the current financial year, from April 2020 to 18 February 2021, the revenue department of GHMC collected the amount of Rs 1,325 crore and aimed to collect another Rs 300 crore by the end of March. In the previous financial year, the GHMC received Rs 1,357 crore as property tax.