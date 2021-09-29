GHMC shifts residents near Musi catchment areas to relief camps

Hyderabad: Following the recent rain in the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials on Tuesday alerted the residents of low-lying areas and Musi catchment areas. They shifted the families living around these areas to relief camps set up by the civic body. The officials shifted 60 families who were affected due to rain to relief camps and provided them food and water at Chaderghat, Moosanagar, Shankar Nagar. The officials alerted people to stay safe and shift to the relief camps if required. They are also closely monitoring the situation around the low-lying areas and the Musi catchment.

The GHMC, through its mobile Annapurna canteens, provided meals for 200 families residing close to low-lying areas near Mehdipatnam. It also deployed special teams at various places based on previous incidents. The officials directed the monsoon teams to clear water stagnation, fallen tree branches in the city. Officials like the zonal commissioners and deputy commissioners have been told to be vigilant and be on the move.

The control room set up at GHMC head office received 411 complaints on Monday and 37 complaints on Tuesday.