GHMC Standing Committee elected unanimously

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Standing Committee has been elected unanimously after two BRS corporators withdrew their nominations. This is the first time in 10 years that Congress corporators have secured seats on the committee.

The BRS were back of the contest due to a lack of numbers, allowing the committee to be formed without a vote. A total of 17 nominations were submitted including 8 from AIMIM, 7 from Congress, and 2 from BRS. With BRS withdrawing, the 15-member Standing Committee was elected without opposition, made up entirely of AIMIM and Congress members.

The final members include eight from AIMIM and seven from Congress.

The GHMC has 150 corporators in total. However, after the death of two members and two others becoming MLAs, the current strength is 146. Among them, 39 are from BJP, 42 from BRS, 24 from Congress, and 41 from AIMIM.

To form the committee, at least 74 corporators must support the candidates. In the previous term, the committee had seven members from AIMIM and eight from BRS.

Since no party held a clear majority, BRS had earlier secured the mayor’s seat with AIMIM’s support. For the last three terms, the committee was dominated by BRS and AIMIM members.