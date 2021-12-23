GHMC to develop link roads on priority

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), at its third standing committee meeting held on Wednesday, has decided to focus on development of link roads and traffic junctions in the city. In this regard, it will pick six to seven junctions for development from each zone.

Out of 44 proposals discussed at the meeting that was chaired by city Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi at the GHMC head office, the panel gave nod for 40 proposals, which included acquisition of 228 properties for widening of link road from Teegala Kunta crossroads to Tadbund labor adda via Irfan Hotel. Similarly, widening of Nanakramguda rotary road, Yapral Junction and also the road from Banjara Darwaza to Nayaqila via Golkonda police station were approved.

The panel also gave nod for the construction of multipurpose indoor sports complex at NGT Nagar in Banjara Hills besides the development of crematorium with all the modern facilities at Road no 13 of Banjara Hills.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said that development of link roads and the junctions were given utmost priority during the meeting as even Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had directed to take up development of 6-7 junctions from each zone.

The Mayor also instructed the GHMC Commissioner, DS Lokesh Kumar, to fill the vacancies of sanitation workers.

Later, the Commissioner said that the tenders would be called soon for setting up Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste recycling plants in the city and also electronic weigh-bridge would be set up at each C&D plant.