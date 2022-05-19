GHMC to launch dry waste drive to improve sanitation

Hyderabad: In order to improve sanitation across the city, a special drive will be conducted by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to collect and clear dry waste from streets and roads in all its five zones.

Preventing throwing waste in nalas and drains causing clogging and consequent flooding of low-lying areas during the monsoon and to get drains de-silted and maintain them has become a challenge for the civic body. As such the GHMC proposes to take up a special drive to clear dry waste from streets. A surprise inspection to inquire about the maintenance of the sanitation was conducted by Kukatpally Zonal Commissioner V Mamatha along with Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Medical Officer of Health in KPHB Colony and the Hydernagar area.

The officials found that most streets, colonies and residential areas were littered with tonnes of dry waste, including debris, dry leaves and house waste. In order to clear all the waste dumped on roads the GHMC is to carry the dry drive. The areas have been already identified by the officials. The zonal commissioner has asked teams of sanitation wing to submit a report immediately after clearing streets.