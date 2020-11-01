GHMC Voter list to be released on Nov 13

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) has announced the date for publication of voter list of all the wards under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The draft rolls will be released on November 7 and objections on the list will be received from November 8 to 11.

On November 9 and 10, a meeting will be held with the representatives of political parties at the GHMC level and at the circle level. The final list of the voters in ward wise will be published on November 13.

State Election Commissioner C Parthasarathi released the schedule on Saturday. In the release, it is said that the government requested TSEC to initiate action for conducting the fourth ordinary elections to the GHMC as the term of the existing body is going to expire on February 10, 2021.

A meeting has been held between Parthasarathi, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary, Arvind Kumar along with GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar on the completion of elections within stipulated time. The elections to the GHMC should be completed within three months before the expiry of its term.

Arvind Kumar appraised Parthasarathi that the State government issued orders on Saturday to continue the existing delimitation of wards.