GHMC yet to take action on dilapidated structures

Charminar: Although during the last year's monsoon several house collapses were reported, the South Zone officials of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) did not take up the monsoon action plan at several parts of the city. A large number of dilapidated houses remain, particularly in the southern part.

Last year in a tragic incident of a building collapse in Hussainialam two women died and other four members of the family were seriously injured. According to Mohammed Ahmed, vice-president, TDP, Greater Hyderabad Minority cell, there are several such dilapidated structures in the Charminar zone, but the GHMC Town Planning wing is neglecting the drive.

"The Charminar zone in the city is a totally neglected. It gears up only after mishaps. And even after the tragic incident the civic body remains blind and is not carrying out demolition drive of dilapidated properties," he alleged.

Ahmed pointed out that vulnerable buildings pose a high risk to the lives of inmates and even citizens during the rainy season. There are several such in Hussainialam, Shalibanda, Himmatpura, Bahadurpura, Nawab Sahab Kunta, Shamsheergunj, Kishanbagh, where properties are in dilapidated state. "A large number of them are vacant but, no work was done. Even if they are vacant and collapsed they would be posing danger to nearby residents and commuters," he added. He further added that in Shalibanda, Himmatpura, Fateh Darwaza there were more than 10 dilapidated structures. They include heritage structures, Wakf properties and private properties. "I have also raised the issue and filed an online complaint, but it was closed without any response. Even no inspection was done and no notices were issued to the concerned property owners by the Town Planning wing," he fumed.

"Precautionary measures should be taken to avoid mishap, such as vacating residents, sealing buildings, barricading the structures and displaying notices warning the public not to move around the structures, but nothing has been done yet," he asserted.

According to GHMC, since last the year under its limits, 231 dilapidated structures were demolished and 129 were either repaired or vacated. Remaining 282 structures are carried forward to this year, with the identification of new structures. There are 610 dilapidated structures in GHMC limits.

As part of the drive, on Tuesday, two dilapidated properties in Shastripuram and Chudi Bazar were demolished by the South Zone Town planning wing. "The special drive for demolition of dilapidated structures was taken up from June 26. So far 168 structures were demolished and 84 structures repaired or vacated. The drive is going on," said an official.