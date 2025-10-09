Live
- SC allows in-service judges in direct District Judge recruitment
- Madras University IDE Results 2025 – Check UG, PG & Diploma Exam Results Online
- Guv lauds locals for making Manipur a model of community-driven conservation
- Cough syrup tragedy: CM Mohan Yadav visits Nagpur to enquire about children's health
- Kantara Chapter 1 Crosses ₹100 Crore in India – Taran Adarsh Tweets Box Office Collection
- Punjab CM Mann, Kejriwal jointly launch scheme to construct 3,100 stadiums
- Harshavardhan Rameshwar joins Puri Jagannadh–Vijay Sethupathi’s film
- Vijayashanthi unveils ‘Deccan Sarkar’ poster
- Key Russian and Chinese officials arrive in North Korea ahead of major anniversary
- Director Jaya Shankar pens emotional tribute, dedicates his film ‘Ari’ to late father and brother-in-law
Giant Python Spotted in Bachupally Apartment! Safely Caught by Volunteers
Highlights
Residents in Bachupally were shocked to see a giant python on their apartment’s second floor.
A big python was seen on the second floor of an apartment in Bachupally on Wednesday morning.
Residents called the police, who informed the forest department. Volunteers safely caught the snake.
The python will be released into the forest later.
Next Story