Giant Python Spotted in Bachupally Apartment! Safely Caught by Volunteers

Giant Python Spotted in Bachupally Apartment! Safely Caught by Volunteers
Highlights

Residents in Bachupally were shocked to see a giant python on their apartment’s second floor.

A big python was seen on the second floor of an apartment in Bachupally on Wednesday morning.

Residents called the police, who informed the forest department. Volunteers safely caught the snake.

The python will be released into the forest later.

