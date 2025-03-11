Live
- 38 Holi 2025 Wishes, Greetings, Captions & Messages: Celebrate the Festival of Colours
- Indian Army organises free medical camp in Akhnoor's remote village
- Armenian Foreign Minister thanks EAM Jaishankar for warm welcome
- NDA candidates file nominations
- MLA inspects bridge works in Seethanagaram
- Hyundai Motor planning to build 1st local hydrogen fuel cell plant
- Elon Musk hints at Ukraine link with massive cyberattack on X
- Vignana Bharathi School celebrates Annual Day
- Interstellar Re-Release: Christopher Nolan’s Sci-Fi Epic Returns to Theaters This Day
- Vizag MP proposes key measures to enhance maritime capabilities
Just In
Gitam hosts FDP on emerging IIoT trends
Highlights
Hyderabad: The Department of Electrical, Electronics, and Communication Engineering (EECE) at GITAM School of Technology, Hyderabad, in collaboration...
Hyderabad: The Department of Electrical, Electronics, and Communication Engineering (EECE) at GITAM School of Technology, Hyderabad, in collaboration with PHYTEC Embedded, organised a one-day Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on ‘Emerging IIoT Trends and Innovations’ on Monday.
The event was inaugurated by Arun Kumar Singh, Director of Sales at PHYTEC Embedded, Bengaluru. Prof VR Sastry, Director of the School of Technology, presided over the programme and highlighted the significance of the collaboration between GITAM and PHYTEC Embedded.
The FDP covered an array of topics, including Linux Basics, Python and Rugged Board Introduction, Hardware Overview, UART Basics & M2M Communication Project, and DC Basics & Sensor Data Project.
Next Story