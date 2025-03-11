Gitam hosts FDP on emerging IIoT trends

Hyderabad: The Department of Electrical, Electronics, and Communication Engineering (EECE) at GITAM School of Technology, Hyderabad, in collaboration with PHYTEC Embedded, organised a one-day Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on ‘Emerging IIoT Trends and Innovations’ on Monday.

The event was inaugurated by Arun Kumar Singh, Director of Sales at PHYTEC Embedded, Bengaluru. Prof VR Sastry, Director of the School of Technology, presided over the programme and highlighted the significance of the collaboration between GITAM and PHYTEC Embedded.

The FDP covered an array of topics, including Linux Basics, Python and Rugged Board Introduction, Hardware Overview, UART Basics & M2M Communication Project, and DC Basics & Sensor Data Project.