Global Spotlight on Telangana as the 72nd Miss World Festival Begins: Everything You Need to Know About the Event

Telangana, India’s youngest and one of its most dynamic states, is proudly stepping onto the global stage as it prepares to host the 72nd Miss World Festival from 7th to 31st May 2025. In a historic first, Hyderabad will serve as the principal host city for this prestigious international event, welcoming contestants from over 100 countries to celebrate beauty, culture, and purpose.

Festival Launch and Press Conference

The official press conference announcing the festival was held at Trident Hyderabad, signaling the beginning of a month-long celebration. The event was graced by:

Julia Morley CBE, Chairman and CEO, Miss World Organisation

Jupally Krishna Rao, Hon’ble Minister for Prohibition & Excise, Tourism, Culture and Archaeology, Government of Telangana

Sri Patel Ramesh Reddy, Hon’ble Chairman, Telangana Tourism Development Corporation Limited

Jayesh Ranjan, Full Additional Charge (FAC), Special Chief Secretary, Telangana Youth Advancement, Tourism, and Culture Department

Special guests included actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood and Nandini Gupta, Miss World India, who will represent India in the competition.

Sonu Sood to Be Honoured with Humanitarian Award

One of the standout moments of the press meet was the announcement that Sonu Sood will be conferred with a Humanitarian Award by the Miss World Organisation during the festival. Recognized for his impactful work through the Sood Charity Foundation, Sonu Sood’s contributions have touched millions across India.

He will also serve as a judge for the Grand Finale, further cementing his association with the global pageant. “Being part of the 72nd edition of Miss World in my home country and especially here in Telangana, is a profound honour,” said Sonu Sood.

He further added,“I am humbled by this recognition from the Miss World Organisation and proud to support a platform that champions purpose and change. I’m especially delighted that the Miss World Organisation and the Sood Charity Foundation have come together to collaborate on spreading awareness for a Cancer-Free World. This shared commitment will help amplify the message and bring hope to millions around the globe.”

A Historic Moment for Telangana

Bringing Miss World to Telangana is a significant milestone for the state, both in terms of global visibility and cultural diplomacy. Julia Morley CBE, Chairwoman of the Miss World Organisation, remarked,“It is with immense joy that we bring the 72nd Miss World Festival to the heart of India—Telangana. This state exemplifies the values of our mission, ‘Beauty With a Purpose.’ With its rich cultural heritage, vibrant modernity, and extraordinary hospitality, Telangana is the perfect partner for this global celebration.”

Miss India Speaks

Representing India on home soil, Nandini Gupta, Miss World India 2023, shared,“It fills me with pride to represent India on home soil. Telangana’s charm, warmth, and diversity will certainly be a memorable backdrop for this transformative journey. I’m excited to welcome the world here.”

Government Voices of Pride

Jupally Krishna Rao, Hon’ble Minister for Tourism, expressed Telangana’s pride in hosting the event,“Hosting Miss World is a proud moment for Telangana. This festival will highlight our cultural roots, modern achievements, and global outlook. It’s an opportunity to showcase Telangana as a model for tourism, inclusivity, and development.”

Sri Patel Ramesh Reddy, Chairman of the Telangana Tourism Development Corporation Limited, added,“Telangana is ready to offer the world a glimpse into its timeless traditions and global ambitions. Through this event, we aim to reinforce our identity as a safe, progressive, and welcoming destination for international events.”

Program Itinerary: A Cultural, Spiritual & Global Showcase

The festivities begin with the arrival of international contestants at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Hyderabad, on 6th, 7th, and 8th May, where they will be welcomed with a grand traditional ceremony.

Key Highlights of the Miss World Telangana Program:

10 May:

Opening Ceremony at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium with vibrant Telangana folk and tribal dance presentations, officially introducing the contestants to the state.

12 May:

Visit to Buddhavanam at Nagarjunasagar, highlighting spiritual tourism.

13 May:

Heritage walk through Charminar and Laad Bazaar, followed by a royal welcome dinner at Chowmahalla Palace, accompanied by a live musical concert.

14–15 May:

Heritage division:

Group 1: Tour of Warangal Fort, 1000 Pillar Temple, and Bhadrakali Temple

Group 2: Tour of the UNESCO-listed Ramappa Temple, with a traditional Perini dance performance

15 May:

Group 1: Visit to Yadagirigutta Temple

Group 2: Handloom experiential tour at Pochampally village, recognized by UNWTO

16 May:

Group 1: Medical tourism introduction

Group 2: Visits to Pillalamarri banyan tree and ExperiumEco Tourism Park, Mahbubnagar

17 May:

Miss World Sports Finale at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium

Ramoji Film City tour

18 May:

Visit to the Telangana Police Integrated Command & Control Center (TGICCC)

3D projection mapping of Telangana’s growth story at the Secretariat

Carnival-style Sunday-Funday at Tank Bund

20–21 May:

Continental Finale and interactive sessions with entrepreneurs at T-Hub

Group 1: Attend IPL match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

Group 2: Arts & crafts workshop with Telangana artisans at Shilparamam

22 May:

Talent Finale at Shilpakala Vedika

23 May:

Head to Head Challenge Finale at Trident

Miss World Top Model & Fashion Final with interactions with Telangana designers and a Jewellery/Pearl Fashion Show

24 May:

Fashion showcase continues at Trident/HITEX

26 May:

Beauty with Purpose event and Gala Dinner at HITEX

Featuring dance and cultural performances and a Telangana cuisine food festival

31 May:

Grand Finale & Coronation Gala at HITEX, with a red carpet welcome

2 June:

Telangana State Formation Day celebration at Raj Bhavan

New Miss World and Continental winners to meet the Governor and Chief Minister over Hi-Tea.

Partners & Infrastructure

HITEX: The Venue of Prestige

Srikant T.G, Business Head, HITEX, shared,“HITEX is proud to host the 72nd Miss World pageant. This prestigious event underscores our commitment to bringing world-class experiences to Hyderabad and showcasing India on the global stage.”

Trident: Official Hospitality Partner

Gaurav K. Kumra, Vice President & General Manager, Trident, said,“As the official hospitality partner for Miss World 2025, it’s an honour to showcase our hotel and the spirit of Telangana, a state rich in heritage and progressive vision. Together with my team, we look forward to delivering a truly memorable stay for all our guests.

A Defining Global Moment for Telangana

With its intricate mix of spirituality, heritage, fashion, and purpose, the 72nd Miss World Festival positions Telangana as a beacon of global culture and modern development. The event promises to leave a lasting legacy by intertwining the grace of the pageant with the enduring spirit of Telangana.

As the world watches, Telangana stands tall, proud, prepared, and profoundly welcoming.