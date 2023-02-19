Goa police arrest 11 for apprehending two Hyderabad residents

Goa Police have detained 11 people and one of them is alleged to be having links with banned Popular Front of India (PFI) for allegedly kidnapping two persons from Hyderabad and demanding ransom of Rs 4 crore in connection with mining trade, police said.



Crime branch Superintendent of Police Nidhin Valsan said that the accused persons and the victims have been handed over to the Hyderabad Police.

He said that the one accused person, namely Altaf Shah Sayed from Margao-Goa, is suspected to be involved with a banned organisation, namely PFI.

"After getting information, we formed a special team in this connection and nabbed the accused persons. Hyderabad Police were also a part of this operation," Valsan said.

"A team of Crime Branch officials rescued two male victims from one office cum residential complex at Bambolim-Goa, who were kidnapped and put in wrongful confinement by 11 accused persons for extortion," he said.

Hyderabad Police are further investigating the case.