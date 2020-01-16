Going strong at 60 in service of society

Malkajgiri: An ex-serviceman, Pithani Satyanarayana, as if proving the adage of 'Deshamante Mattikadoi, Deshgamante Manushuloi' true, has been into social service since taking voluntary retirement in 1991.



He has been involved in various charity programmes in the society with the sole motive of helping the people in need like paying fees of poor students, distributing books, pencils, bags in government schools, offering rice, pulses, sugar and other essential commodities to poor families, providing aid to the sick in getting treatment, elderly persons, widows, and in case of natural disasters.

A senior citizen, who is past 60 years, the veteran ex-armyman told The Hans India that he has been involved in social welfare activities without any selfish motives. "Such seva programmes give me immense gratification, as it is rare to come across a person who renders such work selflessly and voluntarily."

Giving details of his working style, Satyanarayana says he collects details of the people in need of any help in Malkajgiri. Without giving credence to third party talk, he approaches the family directly at their house and goes ahead with help only after getting convinced about their genuineness. He promises to continue his social service activities as long he has the drive and 'opika' (patience). He says he derives immense joy and contentment from serving others.

He seems to have been inspired by the wise words of great poet Gurazada Appa Rao that 'manavasevee Madhava Seva'(service to the poor is service to god). The beneficiaries of his good deeds include the poor, disabled, widows, elderly persons, besides children. When he spots a family in distress, Satyanarayana makes it a point to reach out to them and does his bit for their welfare selflessly.

A native of Rajolu, in East Godavari district, Satyanarayana had joined the Army in 1971 soon after completing school study. He had served as a technical hand in Punjab, J & K, Rajasthan, UP, MP and completed a degree course even while working.

Upon retirement in 1991, he got a police constable's job. After getting posting in Nalgonda district, Satyanarayana decIined the offer and came to Malkajgiri to live in Anandbagh. Setting up a shop, he gained recognition as a repairer of electronic/electric goods. He performed the marriage of his two daughters.

Satyanarayana took up social service only after completing family obligations using the income from the shop, besides his pension, with his considerate wife agreeing to support his social service activities. Since then he has never looked back.

By Bodike Manohar