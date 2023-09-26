Live
Golconda Fort gets fresh start; community cleaning by NCC cadets
Secunderabad: Cadets of 1 Telangana R&V Regiment of NCC group Hyderabad have done a splendid job of bringing back the glory of the magnificent Golconda Fort with their diligent efforts.
The cleaning on September 25 saw NCC cadets restore the beauty of this iconic landmark.
Col. PP Borah, the commanding officer, lauded the efforts made by the cadets. He asked them to educate on environment cleanliness to preserve monuments.
“This accomplishment honours our heritage and highlights the power of togetherness.
The NCC fraternity thanks all participants sincerely and encourages everyone to visit the fort and see its change,” he added.
