Goshamahal residents raise a stink over new OGH building

Hyderabad: The residents of Chaknawadi at Goshamahal are protesting against the proposed construction of Osmania Hospital new building, demanding the government to withdraw its decision in the interest of residents living there.

The residents held a protest meeting near Chakanawadi Nala on Tuesday to protest against the construction of Osmania Hospital at Goshamahal Police Ground. The residents of Goshamahal have been opposing the construction stating that it would result in a lot of trouble to the people residing in the vicinity of Goshamahal. The residents were holding placards with slogans like ‘Osmania Hospital Hatao, Goshamahal Ground Bachao’, ‘Osmania Hospital Vaddu, Goshamahal Ground muddu’ during their protest meeting.

The programme was held under Goshamahal Parirakshana Samithi and majority of the residents of the Basti came together and took a resolution that they would fight to reverse the anti-people decisions of the Congress. The Goshamahal Parirakshana Samithi has made it clear that these programmes would continue in the entire Goshamahal constituency in the coming days. If needed, they announced of laying siege of the Collector’s Office and the camp office of local MLA T Raja Singh. They threatened to take up Rasta Roko and also take up hunger strike along with a bandh if the government does not withdraw its decision.

The protesters demanded MLA Raja Singh to raise this issue in the ensuing Assembly session and get a clear reply from the government on stopping the construction of Goshamahal Hospital.