Government Extends Reservation in MBBS Seats for Singareni Employees' Children at Ramagundam Medical College

Hyderabad: The children of Singareni workers will now be provided reservations in the MBBS seats in the Ramagundam Medical College.

State government on Thursday issued orders to grant reservation in MBBS seats. This initiative is aimed at providing enhanced educational opportunities to deserving candidates from Singareni families.

Health Minister T Harish Rao expressed his resolute support for this decision, emphasizing the importance of equal opportunities for quality education. He stated, "We wholeheartedly recognize the vital role played by Singareni employees in the development of our state, and it is essential to provide their children with equal opportunities to pursue high-quality medical education. By extending reservation in MBBS seats, we are ensuring that deserving candidates from Singareni families have access to the medical education they aspire to achieve."

Among the total of 150 available MBBS seats at Ramagundam Medical College, 23 seats are allocated under the All India Quota. Consequently, the remaining 127 seats will now have a 5% reservation, ensuring 7 seats exclusively for Singareni employees.

Admission to these reserved seats for Singareni employees' children will be based on the merit achieved in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). Additionally, the existing reservation categories for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Backward Classes (BC) will be taken into consideration during the admission process for these seats, further enhancing inclusivity.

This praiseworthy decision is the result of a thorough review of appeals received from Singareni employees by the esteemed Chief Minister, KCR. Chief Minister KCR recognized the value of education and the importance of supporting employees and their families, leading to this affirmative step to ensure access to high-quality medical education for the children of Singareni employees.

This remarkable initiative exemplifies the government's unwavering commitment to fostering inclusive growth and creating equitable opportunities for all segments of society. It demonstrates the Telangana government's dedication to nurturing the talent and potential of its citizens, thereby furthering the progress and development of the state.

Furthermore, this reservation policy aligns with Chief Minister KCR's vision of establishing government medical colleges in every district of Telangana. By ensuring access to quality medical education for Singareni employees' children, the government is taking proactive steps towards realizing this ambitious goal and empowering the youth of Telangana.

The Telangana government's commitment to fostering inclusive growth, creating equitable opportunities, and prioritizing education underscores its unwavering dedication to the overall development and progress of the state. As the government continues to strive towards building a brighter future, we anticipate further initiatives and policies aimed at empowering the youth and contributing to the growth and well-being of Telangana.