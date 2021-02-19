Government schools see 72% attendance: Sabitha Indra Reddy

Hyderabad: Implementation of strict Covid guidelines augmented the percentage of attendance in the government schools, said State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, in a review meeting on Thursday.

Sabitha asked the officials to strictly implement Covid guidelines in the government and private schools ensuring that the percentage touches 100. Showing the attendance statistics, Sabitha said that on February 1, the percentage of attendance in government schools was 48 per cent, model schools 37 per cent and KGBVs 6 per cent.

She said that the attendance percentage was currently increasing. On February 17, the percentage has gone up to 72 in government schools, 69 in model schools, 71 in KGBVs and 85 in Gurukul Schools. Similarly, private schools have registered an attendance percentage of 69, informed the Minister.

She further urged the officials to continue strict implementation of Covid guidelines as the parents were sending their children to schools reposing trust in the government.

She also directed the officials to ensure that no laxity was allowed when it comes to wearing masks, sanitation and physical distancing. Several officials from the education department attended the meeting.