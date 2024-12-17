Government to Send Letter to ACB Today in Formula-E Case

Hyderabad: The state government is set to write a letter to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) today regarding the Formula-E case. Following the receipt of the government's letter, the ACB is expected to register a formal case and initiate proceedings.

The issue of investigation, for which Governor approval has already been obtained, was a topic of discussion in the Cabinet. This move has intensified political tensions in the state, particularly with Congress leader Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy stating that the arrest of BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) is inevitable within the next two days.

Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary has already granted permission for an inquiry against senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar in connection to the case.

The Formula-E controversy has become a hot topic in the ongoing Assembly session, with heated debates expected as the matter unfolds further.

With rapid developments in the case and speculation of high-profile arrests, political circles are closely watching the next steps by the ACB and the state government.