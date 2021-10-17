  • Menu
Governor Bandaru Dattatreya to inaugurate 'Alai Balai' today

Former Union Minister and Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya speaking about the arrangements for ‘Alai Balai’ programme, at a press meet in Hyderabad on Saturday
Former Union Minister and Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya speaking about the arrangements for ‘Alai Balai’ programme, at a press meet in Hyderabad on Saturday

Hyderabad: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu will attend as the chief guest at the 'Alai Balai" Dasara Milan this year scheduled on Sunday morning.

Former Union Minister and Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya had conceptualized, planned and sustained the programme for the last 16 years to unify people, cultures and traditions.

This year, Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan will inaugurate the programme at 9.30 am at Jala Vihar, Necklace Road in the city. Union Minister of Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, along with several national and State leaders, eminent personalities from all walks of life would participate in the event.

The programme with cultural and traditional art crafts and performances would be a visual treat to all.

Since Bandaru Dattatreya holds a constitutional position, this year his daughter Bandaru Vijaya Lakshmi will organise the event.

