Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan greets blood donors on 'World Blood Donor Day'

Hyderabad: To mark the 'World Blood Donor Day', on Monday, Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan extended her best wishes to all blood donors who are selflessly donating blood to save precious lives, in the State and all over the world.

In a message she said, "Blood donors are the main saviours of millions of lives every year all over the world. Blood donation is a noble, humane and invaluable act. The celebration of World Blood Donor Day serves as the right occasion to recognise, salute, and thank the voluntary blood donors for their generous service."

She praised the slogan for the World Blood Donor Day. "Donating blood is an act of solidarity. Join the effort and save lives." She said "I am sure that regular and voluntary blood donations need to be encouraged, in the true spirit of the slogan. Donation of blood to those in critical health condition is a pious act. Let us all resolve that there should not be even a single fatality due to non-availability of blood in Telangana in particular and elsewhere in the world in general," the governor said.

Dr Tamilisai added, "The role of blood donors is greatly appreciated in these challenging circumstances of Covid. Great noble souls are coming forward to give blood voluntarily even during the Covid situation to save the lives of children suffering from Thalassemia and Sickle Cell diseases.

"I once again congratulate, thank and salute all the voluntary blood donors for their exemplary show of humanity and courage displayed and rising to the occasion by donating blood to save many lives."