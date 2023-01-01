Governor Tamilisai, CM KCR extend New Year greetings

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao extended New Year greetings to the people of the state. The Governor in her message expressed hope that 2023 will usher in the best possible happiness, health, prosperity, aspirations, and fulfillment to all in the forthcoming year of 2023.

"Let's all take a decision to continue the successful battle against all social ills and poor health in 2023 and bring in a society that is equal, just, friendly, inclusive, peaceful, sustainable, and healthy. We are now leading G20 Nations.

Similarly, I wish that India will have many more successful achievements in the New Year and the years to follow," the Governor said.



The Chief Minister, in his message, said that it was time for all to review the past, assess the present and plan the future. He said youth should decide their targets and work hard to achieve them. "Proper perspective and determination to achieve is a must to be successful in life," he said. "Telangana State had faced many hurdles, difficulties and discrimination but still it marched forward with proper planning and determination and has now become a role model for the country," KCR said. He expressed hope that the New Year would see a change in the political system and would bring more prosperity, wealth and health to all the people in the country.