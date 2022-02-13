Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan calls for holistic approach towards tribal empowerment

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday emphasised on the holistic approach towards the empowerment of tribal population in the State. "Tribal population constitutes more than 10 per cent in the Telangana State. We need to be proactive in our approach to ensure their socio-economic and educational empowerment of the tribal people," she said.

The Governor was distributing the Raj Sri birds (country chicks variety) to the people belonging to the primitive tribal groups at a special function organised at the PVNR Telangana State Veterinary University, here.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan stated that it was her dream project to ensure the all-round socio-economic and educational empowerment of the tribal population, while improving their livelihoods and other employment opportunities.

Expressing concern at the high incidence of severe malnutrition among the tribal people in the State, she called for the intensive promotion of the Mahua Laddu consumption to improve the nutritional status.

The Governor appreciated the collaborative efforts of the Indian Red Cross Society, National Institute of Nutrition, ESIC Medical College, and the agriculture, veterinary, health, and horticultural universities in the nutritional intervention pilot project launched by the Raj Bhavan.

The pilot project has been launched in primitive tribal habitations of three select districts-Nagarkurnool, Adilabad, and Bhadradri Kothagudem. "It should not remain a pilot project, instead we must take this activity forward on a regular basis until the nutritional, employment and socio-economic status of the people belonging to the primitive tribal groups was considerably improved. The distribution of Raj Sri birds was aimed at promoting backyard farming and improving the self-employment, livelihoods and nutritional status of the tribal people.

Joint Secretaries to Governor J. Bhavani Shankar, CN Raghu Prasad, officials from the university, NIN, IRCS and others were present.