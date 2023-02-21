  • Menu
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan suffers a fall

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan
State Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan had a narrow escape on Monday when she suffered a fall.

Hyderabad: State Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan had a narrow escape on Monday when she suffered a fall.

The Governor, who was participating in a programme in Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu, suddenly slipped and fell down while walking. Alert officers immediately lifted her up. But as there was no danger to the Governor, everyone breathed a sigh of relief.

She was in Tamil Nadu to attend the launch of a hybrid rocket at Pattipuram village near Mamallapuram. While she was getting out of her car she slipped. She laughed and said that it would become breaking news on television and in newspapers. She further said that more than the programme she was attending, her fall will be highlighted.

