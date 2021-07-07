Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan wants government to vaccinate 100 per cent vaccination of tribals

Saifabad: Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday advised the State government to draw an action plan for ensuring 100 per cent vaccination of tribals living in scheduled and other remote areas in a time-bound manner.

She stressed the need for 100 per cent vaccination of tribals who live in remote areas."There is an urgent need to cover all tribals well before the onset of widely predicted third wave.

Dr. Tamilisai also advised the government to provide adequate livelihood to all tribal families. The ongoing employment generation programmes of both the State and the Central governments can be dovetailed to provide adequate livelihood to tribals, she opined.