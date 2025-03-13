Governor’s address mirrors Rising Telangana: Congress

Hyderabad: The Congress party MLAs on Wednesday said that the Governor’s address reflected the ongoing development in the State.

Government whip Aadi Srinivas said that the BRS leaders were involved in running commentary while the governor was speaking. “While in power, four members from a family were calling the shots, and now these same family members are making running commentary,” he said. He demanded the Leader of Opposition to come to the House and take part in the discussions.

Responding to the comments of BRS working president KT Rama Rao that the ruling party leaders’ level was not up to KCR’s level, Adi Srinivas said that there might be a conspiracy here as KTR wants to be in front page every day, hence he wants KCR not to come to the House.

Whip Beerla Ailaiah took exception to the BRS terming the caste survey as bogus. He said that over 1.3 lakh staff had participated in the survey. The Kalvakuntla family, which didn’t take part in the survey, were stating that the survey is bogus. He said that over 25 lakh farmers got loan waiver benefit. “You are shedding crocodile tears. We gave top priority to farmers. Every house is getting 200 units of free power. We gave 55,000 jobs. You don’t have the moral right to question us. Telangana is ranked top in crop harvesting. A fourth city is soon coming up in the state,” said Ailaiah.

He demanded the BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao to come to the House and give suggestions, and warned BRS leaders not to mislead with ‘pink media and social media’. He said that the Congress party means farmers welfare. The BJP and BRS were one and this was proved in the recent MLC election, he alleged.

MLA Rajender Reddy said that the BRS leaders don’t come for debate on development but they mislead with lies on social media. They devastated Warangal without taking up any development work. He said that one party provokes on the basis of caste and region and another provokes on the basis of religion.