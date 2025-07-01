Govt approves TAFRC recommendations

Hyderabad: At a time when private unaided professional colleges in the state have been mounting pressure on the State government over the fee reimbursement issue, the State government on Monday invoked its whip, retaining the existing fee structure for the current academic year. The State government on Monday cited the minutes of the Telangana Academic and Fee Regulations Committee (TAFRC) meeting held on June 18 and its recommendations to the government.

The State government orders said that the “Telangana Admissions and Fee Regulation Committee, in its meeting on June 18, had flagged highlighting that the proposals made by the Private Unaided Professional Colleges before it for the block period of 2025-28 are at variance with the parameters, terms and conditions of the relevant order of the Supreme Court and High Court. The TAFRC had suggested that the state government may appoint a committee of officers to examine the parameters. This is for fee fixation by formulating revised parameters for Private Unaided Professional Colleges. The TAFRC recommended that the officer’s committee appointed duly study the process followed by other states and consider various Supreme Court and high court orders.

Further, till then, the TAFRC recommended that the fees fixed earlier for the block period of 2022-25 continue to be applicable. Against this backdrop and invoking the relevant sections of the Telangana Admission and Fee Regulation Committee Rules, the State government issued orders notifying that the existing fee structure of the Diploma, UG and PG courses for the academic year 2025-26 will continue as fixed for the block period of 2022,2025.

Meanwhile, in another order, the state government appointed State Education Secretary Dr Yogita Rana as the in-change Vice Chancellor for the newly established Earth Sciences University of Telangana, in Kothagudem.