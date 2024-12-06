Govt initiatives for rural devpt, women yielding fruitful results

Hyderabad: Special initiatives taken up by the State government for rural development and women empowerment are drawing fruitful results. The result-orientated oriented programmes launched by the State Panchayat Raj Department in the last year are the testimony for the upliftment of the women groups and upgrading living standards in the villages of Telangana.

State Panchayat and Rural Department Minister Seethakka transformed one of the important wings in the State administration into the most happening agency.

The 'Swachhadanam-Pachchadanam' programme, which was launched to improve the livelihood and living standards of the people along with cleanliness and greenness in the villages, has been a big success. 1.57 crore people have been joined as partners in the big programme. Along with sanitation, roads and drains have been cleaned in all the villages. Mosquito control measures have been taken.

Through the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, 13.67 crore workdays were created for 40.1 lakh labourers, and Rs.2835.37 crore in wages were already paid to the labourers. Desilting works were completed in 26,231 tanks across the State at a cost of Rs 846 crore, and steps were taken to increase their storage capacity.

6.99 crore saplings were planted in villages through the Van Mahotsav programme. Fruit orchards like mango and lemon were planted. Plantations along the banks of the ponds, neem plantations and mulberry plantations were also done successfully. 7,306 small and marginal farmers benefitted from the planting of fruit trees on a total of 13,063 acres. Rs 20.99 crore was provided to 18,812 beneficiaries for the construction of personal toilets.

The Rural Poverty Alleviation Organisation- SERP (Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty) played a significant role in the empowerment of the women community. Under Indira Mahila Shakti, the government identified 17 types of businesses to promote women as entrepreneurs.

Solar power plants are being handed over to women. 1,000 MW solar power plants are being established under the leadership of women groups. Interest-free loans worth Rs 21,466 crore have been given to women through banks. Women are also being encouraged to start businesses by providing loans of Rs 2,022 crore through the Women's Fund.

For the first time in the history of the State, a loan insurance and accident insurance scheme for women's associations has been implemented. Rs 40 crore has been spent for this during this year. 150 RTC rental buses are being handed over to women's associations in the first phase. In the future, another 450 buses will be allocated to women's associations. Agreements have already been signed with the RTC.

The State government has taken up the construction of Indira Mahila Shakti Bhavans for 22 district women's associations. A total of Rs 110 crore has been sanctioned at the rate of Rs 5 crore per building. Women members of self-help groups were also given the work of stitching the school uniforms. The sewing charges for uniforms have been increased from Rs 50 to Rs 75 per set.