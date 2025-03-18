Govt must take stringent action over RTE Act violations

Hyderabad: Strict Action Must Be Taken Against Educational Institutions Violating the Right to Education Act – Ravi Raj Rathod

Ravi Raj Rathod, the leader of the National Banjara Mission India and Medchal-Malkajgiri district president, has demanded strict action against private educational institutions that fail to comply with the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

Speaking on Monday, he emphasised that according to the RTE Act of 2009, every educational institution must provide free and compulsory education to children aged six to 14 years. Additionally, private schools are required to allocate at least 25 per cent of their seats to underprivileged children, as mandated by the government. However, many institutions ignore these regulations, treating education as a business and denying social justice, he alleged.

“It is the government’s responsibility to ensure education for all. Unfortunately, several schools are violating the law and burdening parents with exorbitant fees.Immediate action must be taken against them,” he added. Ravi Raj Rathod reaffirmed his commitment to fighting for the enforcement of the RTE Act until justice is served.