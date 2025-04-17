  • Menu
Govt orders depts to buy PCs, electronics items from TGTS only

Hyderabad: Telangana Government banned the purchase of computers, software and web designs from private agencies following allegations of excess payments during the BRS government.

All the departments have been asked to buy the IT-related tools from the state owned TGTS (Telangana Technology Services) only. State Special Chief Secretary to IT and Industry Jayesh Ranjan issued orders stating that the departments should forward requisition letters to the TGTS and the agency would procure the required technical equipment for administrative purposes.

