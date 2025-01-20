Govt responsible for farmer’s suicide: RCS

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Committee of Rythu Coolie Sangham (RCS) said that the death of Jadhav Dev Rao, a farmer of Reniguda village, Bela Mandal, Adilabad district, is a government murder.

The RCS State President Patholla Nagireddy and Secretary Velturu Sadanandam said on Sunday that the State committee of RCS strongly condemns the banks that give exemption to the big leaders who have diverted lakhs of crores of rupees to the banks, harassing the poor farmer and encouraging him to commit suicide. "We are questioning why Adani, Ambani, Vijay Mallya, Neeraj Modi, the ruling party and every party are not confiscating the properties of the political leaders who avoided crores of rupees, but acted cruelly against a farmer who could not pay only two instalments (EMIs).

They said that due to a lack of remunerative prices for cultivated crops and adulterated seeds, the crop-growing farmers face various problems. RCS demands that bankers stop psychological harassment of farmers and confiscation of property.

The RCS demanded that the family of Jadav Dev Rao be ex gratia Rs 1 crore. Farmers can mobilise for the solution of their problems but suicide should not be taken as refuge. RCS expresses its condolences to the family of farmer Jadhav Dev Rao, they added.