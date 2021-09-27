Govt schools have no money to buy even chalk, says Bandi

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar charged the TRS government with gross negligence of differently-abled people in the State.

Speaking after interacting with a group of differently-abled persons, who called on him during his Praja Sangrama Yatra at Baddennapalli and Ramannapalli villages in Sircilla district on Sunday, Bandi said that the State government was neither filling the backlog posts of the differently-abled nor was it providing pensions.

He accused Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of making false promise of disbursing enhanced pensions from August this year. Though it promised, the government has not yet completed the verification of 15 lakh pending pension applications of differently-abled, single women, widows and others, he said.

Bandi also added that there was no word from the government about the filling up of 532 backlog teaching posts reserved for differently-abled. He later explained the welfare measures taken by the Centre for the welfare of disabled under the Deendayal Disability Rehabilitation Scheme. He said that the Centre is contemplating establishing a separate university for them.

Earlier, he garlanded the portrait of Chakali Ilamma, a freedom fighter who mounted an unrelenting fight against the landlords during the Telangana Armed Struggle, and asked women to emulate her spirit to unseat the dictatorial government of the TRS.

The BJP State chief highlighted how the State government deprived women of DWACRA loans and housing. After interacting with the oustees of the Mid-Manair project, Bandi took a strong exception to the State government for not paying compensation and creating livelihoods for the project oustees. He assured that his party would fight for their cause.

"The Chief Minister claims Telangana is a wealthy State. But, I have come across schools in villages lacking benches, fans and other basic amenities, and buildings in dilapidated conditions," he lambasted. The schools have no money to purchase even chalk pieces, he added.

He said that the State government had not paid the annual maintenance grants to primary and high schools and about 12,000 Vidya Volunteers and 28,000 sanitation staff were given pink slips. Further, the government had not paid the pending Rs 63 crore which it promised to the volunteers, he said.

"The TRS government has the unique distinction of harassing the teaching community. It implemented Pay Rivision Commission recommendations after three years. But, it says the same will be paid at the time of their retirement or demise.

No DSC notifications to fill teachers' posts, no transfer, promotions, payment of medical and travel allowance to teachers. Even the office expenditure is not released to schools," he alleged.