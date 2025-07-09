Govt targets 47.64 lakh palm & toddy saplings in Vanamahotsavam drive

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has decided to cultivate Palm and Toddy seedlings during the upcoming Vanamahotsavam in the state, with planting targets set at 47.64 lakh over the next two years. For the 2025 planting season, the total plantations will be 24.86 lakh (approximately 25 lakh), followed by 22.78 lakh (approximately 22.86 lakh) in the 2026 season. Nurseries established by the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department have raised 45.37 lakh palm seedlings and 5.04 lakh toddy seedlings.

As part of the Vanamahotsavam programme, Forest Minister Konda Surekha stated that the government has decided to plant 47.64 lakh palm and toddy saplings across the state. Appropriate orders have been issued to forest officials in this regard, with the target set to be achieved within a two-year period. The Forest Department alone plans to plant 5.04 lakh palm saplings. Overall, the department is proceeding with a target of planting 18.02 crore saplings across the state during this year’s Vanamahotsavam. Minister Surekha is leading efforts to increase Telangana’s forest area from 24.05 per cent to 33 per cent, in line with the National Forest Policy. The government had set a broader target of 18.02 crore saplings for this year. To ensure this year’s Vanamahotsavam is a success, 20 crore saplings were already prepared in 14,355 nurseries across the state.