Govt to lay special focus on temple tourism in TG

Hyderabad: Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Monday said that the State government was contemplating formulating the Telangana Tourism Policy (2025-30), providing great emphasis on temple, spiritual tourism, eco-tourism, and health and wellness tourism.

The Minister made these comments while answering the questions raised by Congress members Balu Naik, Ch Vamshi Krishna, J Ram Chander Naik, and Jaiveer Reddy during the question hour in the Assembly on Monday. The Minister informed that the policy was in the advanced stage of formulation.

The Minister also informed that the new zoological park proposed to be established near Hyderabad was at the conceptual stage. When asked about the location of the new Zoo Park, the Minister said that as the proposal was under the conceptual stage, the location of establishment and also the time limit were not yet finalised.

Earlier, Balu Naik urged the government to have tourist centres even in the remote areas. He asked why the eco-tourism proposals at Vizag Colony on the back waters of Nagarjunsagar were not moving forward. He urged the government to have facilities at Devarakonda, Yeleshwaram. K Jaiveer Reddy urged the minister to have mini zoo parks at different parts of the State including at the Nagarjunsagar constituency. Vamshi Krishna urged having a rope way at the Akkamahadevi caves and also making Nallamalla a tourist destination.