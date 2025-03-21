Govt to showcase TG culture, heritage to contestants

1. Pre-event press conference

The Miss World 2025 pre-event press conference was held on Thursday at The Tourism Plaza Hotel.

2. Arrival of Miss World contestants

The Miss World contestants will arrive at RGIA (Rajiv Gandhi International Airport) on May 6 and 7, where they will receive a grand traditional welcome.

3. Opening ceremony

The opening ceremony will take place on May 10 (6:30 pm onwards) at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, featuring traditional Telangana folk and tribal dance performances in a parade-style theme.

4. Buddhist spiritual tour

On May 12, Group 4 (Asia & Oceania) Miss World contestants will take a spiritual tour to Nagarjunasagar to explore Buddhavanam, a Buddhist theme park.

5. Hyderabad heritage walk



The Miss World contestants will go on a heritage walk at Charminar and Laadbazar on May 13 (6 pm – 7 pm).

6. Welcome dinner



Welcome Dinner on May 13 (7 pm – 10 pm) at Chowmahalla Palace with a live musical concert.

7. Rendezvous with students



On May 14 (11 am – 2 pm), Group 1 (representing the Americas and Caribbean) Miss World contestants meet with students and communities at Kaloji Kala Kshetram in Warangal.

8. Kakatiya heritage tour



Group 1 (representing the Americas & Caribbean) Miss World contestants will go on a heritage tour to Ramappa Temple (a UNESCO World Heritage Site) and witness Perini dance performance on May 14 (5 pm – 7 pm).

9. Spiritual tour



Group 2 (Europe) Miss World contestants will go on a spiritual tour to Yadagirigutta Temple on May 15 (12 pm – 2 pm).

10. Experiential tour – Handlooms



Group 2 (Europe) Miss World contestants will embark on a ‘Handloom Experiential Tour’ on May 15 (4 pm – 6 pm) by visiting Pochampally, a UNWTO (United Nations World Tourism Organisation)-recognised village.

11. Introduction to medical tourism



On May 16, Group 3 (Africa & Middle East) Miss World contestants will participate in a medical tour, visiting Apollo, AIG, and Yashoda Hospitals in Hyderabad.

12. Miss World Sports Finale



The Miss World Sports finals will take place on May 17 (7:30 am – 10:30 am) at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium.

13. Cultural sundowner – music – dance – food & art



On May 17 (6:30 pm – 10:30 pm), Miss World contestants will attend a cultural evening and Telangana cuisine food festival at Experium Eco Tourism Park.

14. Safety tourism & Telangana growth story



On May 19, the Miss World contestants will visit TGICCC (Telangana Police Integrated Command and Control Centre) to learn about Telangana’s safety tourism initiatives and Telangana’s growth story.

15. Visit to Secretariat premises



On May 19 (6:30 pm – 7:30 pm), the Miss World contestants will visit Tank bund, Ambedkar Statue and Secretariat premises.

16. Continental Finale



Conducting region-specific fast-track selections to streamline contestants based on continental clusters: Miss World Caribbean, Miss World Africa, Miss World Asia and Oceania, and Miss World Europe Events at T-Hub on May 20, 21 (9 am – 5 pm).

17. Arts & Crafts workshop by Telangana artisans



On May 21 (6 pm – 8 pm), Miss World contestants will participate in an Arts & Crafts workshop at Shilparamam, where they will experience hands-on learning about Telangana’s traditional crafts.

18. Miss World Talent Finale



The Miss World Talent Finals will be held on May 22 (7 pm – 10 pm) at Shilpakala Vedika.

19. H2H Challenge Finale



The Head-to-Head Challenge Finals will take place on May 23 (9 am – 12 pm) at the Indian School of Business, Gachibowli, with sessions.

20. Miss World Top Model & Fashion Finale



The Miss World Top Model and Fashion Finals will be held on May 24 (7 pm – 10 pm) at HITEX along with an interactive session with Telangana fashion designers.

21. Jewellery / Pearl Fashion Show



On May 25, a Jewellery / Pearl Fashion Show will be held at HITEX.

22. Beauty with a Purpose & gala dinner



On May 26 (7 pm – 10 pm), the ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ event and a gala dinner will be held at the British Residency / Taj Falaknuma, featuring dance and cultural performances by renowned artists and a Telangana cuisine food festival.

23. Miss World Final (Ceremonies & Events)



The Miss World Live Finale will take place on May 31 (5:30 pm – 1 am) at HITEX, with a red carpet event at 5:30 pm. The main finale will be followed by the Miss World Coronation Gala from 10 pm to 1 am.

24. State Formation Day



Finally, on June 2, the Miss World winners will meet Governor & Chief Minister for High Tea at Raj Bhavan.