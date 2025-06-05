Govt will fast-track HAM road network: Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

Hyderabad: State Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has said that the road development projects under HAM (Hybrid Annuity Model) would be expedited soon. The minister held a review of the HAM roads and the designs with top officials here on Wednesday.

The meeting attended by Chairman of the State Road Development Corporation Malreddy Ramreddy and Special Secretary to R and B Harichandana Dasari discussed the steps to be taken for the approval of the Cabinet in the meeting organised on Thursday on the road projects to be undertaken under the HAM model.

A total of 5,190 km of roads have been identified in HAM Phase-I. The officials briefed the minister the detailed estimates, implementation procedures, funding methods and other issues related to these. The HAM model aims to improve connectivity between rural and urban areas and to construct quality roads in a short time frame.

Reddy said, “The HAM will bring a major boost to the development of R&B and Panchayat roads in the state. For people to travel safely, quickly and comfortably, quality roads without potholes are required. These projects have been designed in that direction.” He said that the construction of roads will be done in accordance with the public interest, providing strong connectivity between urban and rural areas and contributing to the growth of the state.