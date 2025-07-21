Govt’s move revives hopes of temple heritage circle in Old City

Hyderabad: The Telangana government’s recent action has raised hopes for the restoration of a temple heritage circle in the historic Old City. The revenue, endowment, and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have coordinated efforts to address the illegally encroached properties of the 2,000-year-old Prachina Gopala Krishna Kshetra, located in Misrigunj near Ghazi Banda in the Old City.

This coordinated effort by government departments follows persistent demands from Temple Conservation Activist Yamuna Pathak, who is also the president of the Vishva Hindu Raksha Parishad National Women’s Wing. Furthermore, The Hans India and hmtv have been emphasising the alarming condition of Hindu temples—essential components of the city’s shared heritage—through a series of articles and episodes that highlight the neglect they have endured over the past 50 years.

The story of the Prachina Gopala Krishna Kshetra temple is particularly poignant. It has become almost forgotten by the public. Pathak noted, “I initiated this issue, and the shocking stories and details that emerged were eye-opening.”

A series of stories, talks, debates, and discussions involving celebrities, former IAS and IPS officials, and experts in religion and spirituality have presented various perspectives on how the temple has lost its significance both in United Andhra Pradesh as well as ten years after the formation of Telangana.

Pathak shared that multiple petitions and representations have been submitted to officials in the revenue, endowment, and civic bodies at both the local and state levels. People from the Old City, regardless of their religious backgrounds, have come forward to aid this mission. Some have shared their personal connections to the temple, while others relayed its significance during the Nizam’s era. Some provided documentary evidence related to the temple and its assets about a legal battle that has been waged against manipulated documents claiming ownership over the temple properties.

When a lack of coordination among the government departments persisted, Pathak resorted to a hunger strike in a democratic protest, broadcasting live on hmtv for nine uninterrupted hours. The Additional Commissioner of the Endowment Department, along with the Assistant Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, and their staff, assured her that they would expedite the resolution of this issue. Respecting their assurances, she decided to call off her hunger strike.

In the past, petitions were submitted to the GHMC commissioner requesting the removal of illegal structures, and appeals were made to the revenue officials for a decision regarding the status of the land. Court verdicts have been issued, ranging from the civil court to the State High Court, affirming that the encroached lands belong to the temple.

Representations have also been submitted to the Additional Collector through the Prajavani platform and to the HYDRAA Commissioner to remove illegal structures, protect ancient temple properties, and ensure swift justice.

Following these efforts, Yamuna Pathak organised a campaign to conduct a padayatra, going door-to-door to save the Prachina Gopala Krishna Kshetra. Thousands gathered to chant the Vishnu Sahasranama continuously, praying to Lord Krishna to free the temple properties from illegal encroachers. Many joined the campaign through social media, participating in the Vishnu Sahasranama Prayana.

These combined efforts prompted the state government to take action against those illegally encroaching on temple land and constructing buildings on it. Officials launched a joint survey with police cooperation, alongside representatives from the temple endowment department, GHMC, and revenue officials. According to officials, the area of the temple located at Shri Prachina Gopala Krishna Mandir in Ghazi Banda, Hyderabad, is approximately 4,224 square yards, with municipality numbers 1341, 1344, 1345, and 1346.

Reports indicate that one person has illegally constructed 73 square yards in house number 19-3-694/11, 100 square yards in house number 19-3-602/3/3, and 127 square yards in house number 19-3-602/3/3. Recently, two houses and two shops were seized by the GHMC, Revenue, and Endowment Department officials, with police assistance, due to the illegal constructions related to the temple properties at Shri Prachina Gopala Krishna Mandir.