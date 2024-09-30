Grand Opening to the ISSO National Games Basketball Tournament at CHIREC International

Hyderabad: The 2024 International School Sports Organisation (ISSO) National Games Basketball Tournament commenced with great enthusiasm at CHIREC International School’s all-new Serilingampally Campus. This prestigious event, running from 28th September to 2nd October 2024, showcases the talents of over 60 teams from across the nation, competing for the championship title. Boys and girls under 14 and 19 will participate in this exciting showcase of youth athleticism and sportsmanship.

The tournament was inaugurated by Mr. Norman Issac, World Technical Delegate and former Commissioner of FIBA, who shared his expertise and passion for the game. Ms. Pushpa Senthilkumar, National Team Centre Point and a champion for women’s basketball, also graced the event, inspiring the young participants with her motivational address.



Speaking at the event, Ms. Sanchita Raha, Principal of CHIREC, emphasised, “At CHIREC International, we are committed to creating an environment where sports are as integral as academics. Our focus on developing the complete individual drives our Beyond Academics initiative, which fosters teamwork, resilience, and leadership through sports and other extracurricular activities.”

The new Serilingampally campus exemplifies this commitment with its state-of-the-art facilities, including a 4.5-acre elevated sports deck featuring five indoor and outdoor basketball courts that meet global standards. These facilities allow students to hone their skills and pursue athletic excellence.



Over the next few days, CHIREC’s grounds will serve as the stage for young athletes to showcase their passion, skill, and teamwork. The ISSO National Games at CHIREC not only aim to highlight the sporting talent of India’s youth but also reaffirm our dedication to nurturing future stars in both academics and sports.

For more information, please contact:

Reuben S Pacheco

Head – Marketing & Communications

CHIREC International School

Phone: +91 87120 05251Email: [email protected]: www.chirec.ac.in