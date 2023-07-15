Green India Challenge to strive for reducing pollution: J Santosh

Hyderabad: Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar said that the Green India Challenge will use every opportunity to get rid of the pollution that is dividing the society. He said that more trees will be relocated under the challenge.

As many as 20 trees that were removed as part of the road widening were planted in the farmhouse of director SS Rajamouli, with the technical support of the Vata Foundation. Another 15 trees were planted at various places.

Speaking on the occasion, Santosh thanked Director Rajamouli for giving him the opportunity to plant saplings in his farmhouse. He said that they will try to relocate the trees more widely in the coming days. Green India Challenge founder member Raghava, Vata Foundation’s Uday and Madan, and others participated in the programme.