Group 1 aspirants clash with police at rally

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed at Indira Park on Friday when the police used force and resorted to a lathi charge on the Group -1 aspirants who took out a rally demanding the government to reschedule the Mains exams that are scheduled for October 21.

Several aspirants marched forward holding placards and raising slogans demanding postponement of the exams. On their way, the agitators were stopped by the police officials, as they did not have any prior permission for staging a protest. Following confrontation between the police and the protestors, the police dispersed the protestors and crowd using lathis.

Agitators have been protesting against the GO-29 issued by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) earlier this year, which introduced changes to the selection process for the Group-1 services. Their primary concern revolved around the 1:50 selection ratio.

They expressed concerns about the fairness of the exam process under the current selection criteria and urged the State government to rectify the issue in the recruitment procedure.

Currently, the Telangana High Court is hearing petitions from aspirants challenging GO 29, with the next hearing scheduled for November 20. “It will be better if the Telangana government delays the Group-1 Mains exam until the court case concludes,” said Umesh, a Group-1 aspirant.