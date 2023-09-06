Growero Technologies Pvt Ltd inaugurates new office in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Growero Technologies Pvt Ltd, a leading crop protection chemical company based in Hyderabad, is delighted to announce the official inauguration of its new corporate office in Hyderabad, Telangana.

The ribbon‐cutting ceremony for Growero Technologies Pvt Ltd’s new office was led by its Founder and Director, Srikanth PJ, accompanied by fellow Directors Suresh Vemula. Srikanth emphasised the company’s core values of Sustainability, Collaboration, Teamwork, and Integrity, which underpin their mission to serve the farming community in India and globally.

The company is currently in the process of collaborating with international research institutes and companies for R&D, enabling them to provide innovative solutions to growers.

The company aims to enhance agricultural sustainability and increase farmers’ incomes by oﬀering high‐quality and aﬀordable solutions in crop protection, plant nutrients, bio‐stimulants, and new spray technologies.

CEO Navdeep Mehta noted the company has successfully registered over 140 technical products, including herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and others.

The company commenced its retail operations in South India in January 2023 and has already onboarded more than 1,000 channel partners. The inauguration event was attended by Bhaskar Punna, Sales Head (South &West), and Dhanraj, Sales Head (East).