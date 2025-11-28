Gudivada Alankar family restaurant opens

Gudivada Alankar Family Restaurant, offering authentic Andhra cuisine, was inaugurated in Hyderabad by Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi, along with Byreddy Siddharth Reddy and MD Meena Kumari Nallamothu.

Located at Road No. 26, Ayyappa Society, Madhapur, the restaurant focuses on traditional flavours, family-friendly seating, hygiene, and comfort. The launch featured ribbon cutting, traditional rituals, and a guided tour.

MLA Gandhi appreciated the team for creating a quality dining destination, while Meena Kumari Nallamothu expressed pride in providing a homely experience with high-quality food and service. Since 1968, Gudivada Alankar has championed authentic Andhra cuisine for families and food lovers.