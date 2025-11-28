Gudivada Alankar family restaurant opens
Gudivada Alankar Family Restaurant, offering authentic Andhra cuisine, was inaugurated in Hyderabad by Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi, along with Byreddy Siddharth Reddy and MD Meena Kumari Nallamothu.
Located at Road No. 26, Ayyappa Society, Madhapur, the restaurant focuses on traditional flavours, family-friendly seating, hygiene, and comfort. The launch featured ribbon cutting, traditional rituals, and a guided tour.
MLA Gandhi appreciated the team for creating a quality dining destination, while Meena Kumari Nallamothu expressed pride in providing a homely experience with high-quality food and service. Since 1968, Gudivada Alankar has championed authentic Andhra cuisine for families and food lovers.
Pancreatic Cancer Survival At Just 3% In India; Doctors Call For Urgent Awareness And Early Detection
Pancreatic cancer, one of the most dangerous and fast-spreading cancers, is becoming a growing concern in India. Doctors warn that the disease is usually detected very late and treatment options have not improved much over the years.