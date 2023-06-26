Guru Pournami: TSRTC to run special buses to Arunachala Giri

Hyderabad: For the devotees visiting the Arunachala Giri in Tamil Nadu, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has decided to run a special super luxury bus for the destination on July 3, on the occasion of Guru Pournami.

According to the TSRTC, the corporation has arranged a special super luxury bus from Hyderabad in view of the rush of devotees to the Arunachala hill procession on the occasion of Guru Purnami.

The special bus with service number 98889 will depart from MGBS, Hyderabad at 6am on July 2. After darshan of Vigneshwar in Kanipakam, Andhra Pradesh will reach Arunachalam at 10pm on the same day.

Following the darshan, the bus service will reach Hyderabad the next day on July 4 at 10am.

TSRTC is offering Arunachal Giri performance as a tour package. The Corporation fixed the price of this package as Rs 2,600 per passenger.

Devotees who want to perform Arunachala Giri should use this facility. This tour package can be pre-booked on the TSRTC official website www.tsrtconline.in. Booking can be done at MBGS, JBS, Dilsukhnagar bus stand as well as nearby TSRTC reservation counters.

For complete information related to the tour package, one can contact 9959226257, 9959224911.