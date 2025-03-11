Guv bats for 50% quota for women

Hyderabad: Governor of Telangana Jishnu Dev Varma emphasized the need to increase reservations for women. While it currently stands at 33%, he asserted that it should be raised to at least 50%, as women constitute half of society.

Addressing a vibrant gathering at the hmtv Matrushakti Awards 2025 function, where 16 exemplary women were felicitated as “Bharat Ki Beti” for their outstanding achievements, the Governor highlighted the historical contributions of women. He recalled the valor of Rani Lakshmibai and acknowledged the pivotal roles played by Sarojini Naidu, Kasturba Gandhi, and many other women in India’s independence movement and the framing of the Constitution.

Governor Varma elaborated on the significance of Matrushakti, a Sanskrit term that translates to "motherly power" or "divine feminine energy". He described it as representing the strength, resilience, and nurturing qualities inherent in women. Women, he said, play multiple roles in society—shaping the values of future generations as mothers, demonstrating leadership in politics, business, and social reforms, and contributing immensely to various fields such as science, technology, arts, medicine, and entrepreneurship.

He further emphasized that from mythological figures like Goddess Durga to modern-day women in the armed forces and law enforcement, women have consistently stood as warriors for justice and righteousness.

Highlighting the importance of gender equality, he called for the empowerment of women across both rural and urban landscapes, stressing that no woman should face subjugation in any sphere.

Commending hmtv for recognizing the contributions of women across diverse fields—including education, entrepreneurship, healthcare, literature, and culture—he lauded the channel’s initiative in celebrating excellence. He said media has an important role in creating awareness about the need to see that there is no gender bias, and hmtv and Hans India should take the lead in that direction. He also extended special appreciation to three distinguished women—Dr SP Bharati, Madhu Tyagi, and Prof Prasanna Sree—who received Lifetime Achievement Awards for their invaluable contributions.