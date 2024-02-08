Guv begins speech in Assembly, Highlights govt's welfare schemes

Hyderabad : Telangana assembly sessions have started. The state government will present the budget for the financial year 2024-25 in the assembly. Presently, State Governor Tamilisai is addressing both the Houses. BRS chief and former CM KCR was absent from Thursdays meeting. On the other hand, the Governor started his speech with Kaloji's poem.

Governor's Speech Highlights:



-The government is running according to the aspirations of the people.



-People got a chance to voice their problems.

-The state has a government elected by the people.

-The economy in a rich state was ruined. Efforts are being made to fix it.

-Government is already implementing two out of six guarantees.

-All guarantees will be implemented in due time.

-Govt will soon implement two more guarantees.

-Govt will provide 200 units of free electricity.We are providing free travel facility to women through Mahalakshmi scheme.

-Rs. 500k gas cylinder will be provided to the eligible.

-Praja Bhavan is being used for the people.

-We have focused on filling 2 lakh jobs.

-We support small and middle class industries. We will bring a new policy for MSME.

-We will complete the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy project.

-We will develop Hyderabad as the AI ​​capital of the country.

-We are cleaning TS PSC.

-We will anchor green energy. Reduce carbon emissions.

-We provide internet to every house.

-We will set up 10 to 12 pharma villages in the state.

A new Rs. 40 thousand crores of investment.

-We will ensure that the burden of taxes does not fall on the people.

-We have released a white paper on the financial situation in the last assembly sessions.