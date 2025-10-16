Guv, CM, film stars pay tribute to MEIL MD’s mother

Hyderabad: A solemn memorial service was held in Hyderabad to pay heartfelt tributes to late P Vijayalakshmi, beloved mother of PV Krishna Reddy, Managing Director of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL). Vijayalakshmi, who passed away on the 5th of this month, was remembered for her values, humility, and the inspiring legacy she leaves behind.

Governor of Andhra Pradesh S. Abdul Nazeer; Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy, Bhupathiraj Srinivasa Varma and Bandi Sanjay Kumar; BRS Working President KT Rama Rao and renowned film personalities Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh, among several other prominent leaders and public figures.

The ceremony commenced with floral tributes offered by her husband, P Veerareddy, sons PV Krishna Reddy (MD, MEIL) and PV Subba Reddy (CEO, MEIL), daughter Prasanna, brother and MEIL Chairman PP Reddy.

A large number of MEIL officers, engineers, and employees from various parts of the country attended the memorial ceremony to express their condolences and pay homage.