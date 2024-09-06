Guv distributes clay Ganesh idols to Raj Bhavan staff

Live
Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, in a special programme, distributed eco-friendly clay Ganesh idols painted with natural organic colours to all officers and staff members at Raj Bhavan on Thursday
Hyderabad: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, in a special programme, distributed eco-friendly clay Ganesh idols painted with natural organic colours to all officers and staff members at Raj Bhavan on Thursday.
The Governor extended his warm wishes for Ganesh Chaturthi to all employees and expressed his hopes that Lord Ganesh, the remover of obstacles, will eliminate all hurdles on the path to unity, peace, progress, and prosperity for the State and the nation.
