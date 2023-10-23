Guv Tamilisai Soundararajan performs Ayudha Puja at Raj Bhavan

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan performed the Ayudha Puja and Vahana Puja at Raj Bhavan.

As part of the traditional celebrations of the Dasara festival held in Raj Bhavan on Sunday, the Governor performed the Ayudha Puja to the weapons of the security personnel and Vahana Puja to all the vehicles of the Raj Bhavan. Senior officers and members of the Raj Bhavan staff joined the Governor in performing the special Ayudha Puja and Vahana Puja organised near the temple inside the Raj Bhavan complex.

The Governor personally conveyed wishes to all the officers and the staff members. Secretary to the Governor K Surendra Mohan and other senior officials and staff members participated in the puja.