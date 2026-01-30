Habibs expands with Kukatpally launch

Habibs Hair & Beauty Salon strengthened its Telangana presence with the inauguration of its 27th outlet at Vivekananda Nagar, Kukatpally, by actress Supriya Chavan and Managing Director Aman Habib.

The new salon offers professional hair, skin, and grooming services for men and women, including styling, colouring, bridal makeup, facials, and wellness treatments. Calling salons essential to modern lifestyles, Supriya praised the brand’s affordable luxury approach.

Master franchise partners Prashant Ladda and Srikanth Rathi announced aggressive expansion plans, targeting over 20 additional outlets across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh by March 2027, while promoting franchise opportunities for aspiring women entrepreneurs.