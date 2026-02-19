Haleem batti should be on ground floor only

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation Commissioner T Vinay Krishna Reddy has issued strict directives to haleem bhatti operators, stating that under no circumstances should haleem preparation units function on upper floors. He made it clear that all bhattis must operate only on the ground floor to ensure public safety.

The Commissioner chaired a meeting with Ramzan Haleem Bhatti operators at the Uppal Circle Office conference hall on Wednesday. During the meeting, he emphasised maintaining proper cleanliness and hygiene while preparing haleem.

Officials were instructed to enforce stringent safety measures to prevent accidents caused by the high temperatures of the bhattis. Operators were also directed to procure meat only from government-approved slaughterhouses.

To prevent traffic congestion and parking issues near outlets, each operator was asked to appoint a person to manage vehicle parking. Zonal Commissioners, the additional commissioner (Sanitation), deputy director (veterinary), deputy commissioners, and haleem bhatti administrators attended the meeting.