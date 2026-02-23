Haleem craze hits Kagaznagar as Ramadan flavours take over

Kagaznagar: Thetown of Kagaznagar witnessed a flavourful transformation this Ramadan as the iconic Hyderabadi delicacy Haleem captured the hearts and appetites of its residents. Once synonymous with the bustling streets of Hyderabad, Haleem has now carved a special place in Kagaznagar’s evening food culture, drawing large crowds every day after sunset.

With the holy month commencing on the 19th, nearly ten Haleem outlets sprang up across key locations in town, reflecting a sharp rise in demand compared to previous years. From the busy petrol pump area to the market stretch and near Anwar School, the aroma of slow-cooked wheat, lentils and tender meat now fills the air each evening.

Until a few years ago, Kagaznagar had just one or two Haleem centres. Today, the town boasts multiple stalls serving both mutton and chicken varieties, turning the seasonal dish into a thriving one-month business opportunity. Vendors say the growing popularity has encouraged more entrepreneurs to enter the trade this year.

Interestingly, chicken Haleem has emerged as the crowd favourite. Its comparatively affordable price and lighter taste have made it a preferred choice among customers. At Sheikh Ali Hotel in the petrol pump area, both mutton and chicken Haleem are served, while a dedicated chicken Haleem stall opposite Vasundhara College has been drawing steady footfall.

Sales typically begin at 6 pm and continue till around 10 pm. After a day-long fast, Haleem’s rich blend of meat, lentils and aromatic spices offers a wholesome and energy-boosting meal, making it a staple during iftar. Even non-fasting residents are seen queuing up to savour the seasonal speciality.

Vendors describe the business as short yet rewarding. Available exclusively during Ramadan, Haleem stalls operate for barely a month before shutting down for the year. However, market observers estimate that traders generate turnover running into lakhs of rupees within this limited period, underlining the dish’s growing commercial success in Kagaznagar. What began as a metropolitan culinary tradition has now become a town-wide celebration of taste, tradition and enterprise proving that Haleem’s journey from Hyderabad to Kagaznagar is a recipe for success.